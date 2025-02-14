Property Focus: Here's a look at this large family home in Leek Wootton listed for £1.45million

The six bed home is located in Hill Wootton Road and has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The property is set over three levels.

On the ground floor there is a large entranceway with an oak staircase with ornate iron railings, as well as a dining room, drawing room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The first floor features three of the bedrooms, all with ensuites, as well as a balcony accessed from the landing.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms.

There is also an outbuilding/annexe which houses the garage a store, kitchen and bathroom. On the upper floor there is an open plan kitchen/dining/bedroom area.

The property is also set in 0.63 acres, including a front and rear garden.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158110649#

1 . Hill Wootton Road, Leek Wootton The reception hall. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Hill Wootton Road, Leek Wootton The kitchen. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . Hill Wootton Road, Leek Wootton The kitchen. Photo: Knight Frank

4 . Hill Wootton Road, Leek Wootton One of the reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank