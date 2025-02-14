The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000.The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000.
Property Focus: Here's a look at this large family home in Leek Wootton listed for £1.45million

By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
A large family home in Leek Wootton that dates back to the 1950s has been put up for sale.

The six bed home is located in Hill Wootton Road and has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The property is set over three levels.

On the ground floor there is a large entranceway with an oak staircase with ornate iron railings, as well as a dining room, drawing room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The first floor features three of the bedrooms, all with ensuites, as well as a balcony accessed from the landing.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms.

There is also an outbuilding/annexe which houses the garage a store, kitchen and bathroom. On the upper floor there is an open plan kitchen/dining/bedroom area.

The property is also set in 0.63 acres, including a front and rear garden.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158110649#

