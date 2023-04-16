Register
The property in Northumberland Road in Leamington. Photo by ehBThe property in Northumberland Road in Leamington. Photo by ehB
Property Focus: Here's a look inside a 1920's built home in 'Leamington's premier residential location'

This gallery takes a look at a four-bed family home just a stone’s throw away from Leamington town centre.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

A property built in the 1920s that is described as being in ‘Leamington’s premier residential location’ has been put up for sale.

The four-bed detached home is located in Northumberland Road and has been listed for £1,200,000 with estate agents ehB.

The estate agents describe Northumberland Road as ‘a pleasant tree lined location comprising many fine period dwellings, generally considered as Leamington Spa's premier residential location’. It added that property in the street ‘has consistently proved to be much sought after’.

Set across two levels, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms but ehB says there is scope to extend the property.

As well as having an adjoining garage, there is also a large rear garden.

For more information about the property call ehB on: 01920 455624

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133494623

The living room. Photo by ehB

1. Northumberland Road, Leamington

The living room. Photo by ehB Photo: ehB

The dining room. Photo by ehB

2. Northumberland Road, Leamington

The dining room. Photo by ehB Photo: ehB

The kitchen. Photo by ehB

3. Northumberland Road, Leamington

The kitchen. Photo by ehB Photo: ehB

The kitchen, which also looks into the garage. Photo by ehB

4. Northumberland Road, Leamington

The kitchen, which also looks into the garage. Photo by ehB Photo: ehB

