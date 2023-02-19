Register
The Grade II listed property in Northgate Place. Photo by Charles Rose

Property Focus: Here's a look inside a Grade II listed home set in the heart of Warwick

This photo gallery takes a look at a Grade II listed home in Warwick town centre – just one of the many converted buildings that have gone up for sale

By Kirstie Smith
2 minutes ago

A Grade II listed home in the heart of Warwick has been placed on the market.

The four-bed property, which is located in Northgate Place, has been listed for £1,395,000 with estate agents Charles Rose.

The estate agents describe the property as being “meticulously restored and beautifully finished to the highest standards to provide one of the finest individual homes in the area.”

The home is set across four levels – with one floor including a bar and cinema/entertainment room and another hosting a gym area, a sauna and a hot tub.

Most of the bedrooms are located on the first floor.

There is also a courtyard garden and two parking spaces with the property.

For more information contact Charles Rose on: 01926 895882

For more photos go to:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131493362#

1. Northgate Place, Warwick

The kitchen area.

2. Northgate Place, Warwick

The property has a large open plan living area on the ground floor, which currently hosts the kitchen and the dining area.

3. Northgate Place, Warwick

One of the bathrooms.

4. Northgate Place, Warwick

One of the four bedrooms.

