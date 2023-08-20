Register
Property Focus: Here's a look inside a £1.25m 'secret' cottage near Hatton

This gallery takes a look at the property which was virtually rebuild in the 1980s.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

A ‘secret’ cottage located near Hatton has been placed on the market.

The five-bed property, which is in Green Lane in Little Shrewley, has been listed with Kingsman Estate Agents for £1,250,000.

Originally it was a small estate cottage until was extended and refurbished in the 1980s.

The estate agents said: “The location offers a great balance of escapism against easily accessible road and rail connections yet surrounded by greenbelt countryside fields the property's 'secret' location is one perhaps only known to the Little Shrewley locals or walking clubs.”

The home is set across two levels and the open plan kitchen diner was recently updated.

Outside there are gardens, patio, a paddock, a garage and a detached garage block with planning permission for a partial conversion into an annex.

For more information contact Kingsman Estate Agents on: 01926 293248

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138609512

