Property Focus: Here's a look inside a £1m period farmhouse in Warwick with its own stables

This photo gallery takes a look at the five-bed home which also has around four acres of land.

A period farmhouse in Warwick that comes with its own stables has been placed on the market.

The five-bed home, which is located in the Longbridge area of the town, has been listed for £1,000,000 with estate agents Margetts.

The property is set over three floors – with several reception rooms as well as a study, a workshop and a utility room.

Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the fifth on the second floor.

The property also has seven stables and a tack-room and is set in around four acres of grounds.

The estate agents, Margetts will be holding several viewings of the house during select dates in August. For more information about the property or viewings call Margetts on: 01926 293575

For more photos of the property go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137798249

Longbridge, Warwick A period farmhouse in Warwick has been put on the market.

Longbridge, Warwick The kitchen.

Longbridge, Warwick One of the reception rooms.

Longbridge, Warwick The dining room.

