Property Focus: Here's a look inside this 16th century country cottage near Hatton
A 16th century country cottage in a hamlet near Hatton has been placed up for sale.
Garden Rose Cottage in Mousley End has been listed for offers around £850,000 with estate agents DM & Co. Homes.
The Grade II listed three-bed property dates back to the 16th century and according to the agents, it has been ‘sympathetically modernised’.
On the ground floor there is a kitchen/dining room and pantry, a lounge with a log burner and within thee lounge there is the snug.
Upstairs features the three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property is also set within 0.44 acres of land, which includes a large private gated driveway, lawned areas, a courtyard garden and a terrace.
It is also is surrounded by countryside views.
For more information about the property contact DM & Co. Homes on: 01564 777 314
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143662280