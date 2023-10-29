Register
The property has ben listed for £1,750,000. Photo by Fine and CountryThe property has ben listed for £1,750,000. Photo by Fine and Country
The property has ben listed for £1,750,000. Photo by Fine and Country

Property Focus: Here's a look inside this country home near Leamington with countryside views

This photo gallery takes a look at the five-bed property that also has its own billiards room.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:02 GMT

A country home set in around two acres of land near Leamington has been put on the market.

Dunbar House, which is on the outskirts of Radford Semele, has been listed for a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The estate agents describe the five bed property as “a wonderful and much loved family home for many years and has excellent scope to develop the property or land subject to planning permission.

On the ground floor there are six reception rooms – with one being a billiards room.

The first floor features five double bedrooms, three bathrooms and a dressing room.

Outside there are large garden areas a well as a detached triple garage with room above.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141081965

