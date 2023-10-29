Property Focus: Here's a look inside this country home near Leamington with countryside views
A country home set in around two acres of land near Leamington has been put on the market.
Dunbar House, which is on the outskirts of Radford Semele, has been listed for a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.
The estate agents describe the five bed property as “a wonderful and much loved family home for many years and has excellent scope to develop the property or land subject to planning permission.
On the ground floor there are six reception rooms – with one being a billiards room.
The first floor features five double bedrooms, three bathrooms and a dressing room.
Outside there are large garden areas a well as a detached triple garage with room above.
For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895386.
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141081965