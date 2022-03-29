Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning Burton Green home set in one and half acres of land

A stunning home near Kenilworth that is set in around one and a half acres of land has been placed on the market.
The property in Burton Green has been listed for £1,100,000 with Boothroyd and Company.
Located north of Kenilworth the five bed property is set across two floors.
The ground floor features a lounge, sitting room/study, a dining room, a downstairs bathroom as well as a kitchen and breakfast room.
There is also a utility room and rear lobby area.
On the first floor there is a split level landing. The master bedroom features wardrobes, a balcony and an ensuite.
There are four further double bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.
Outside there is a double garage, a circular front driveway and gardens that are mainly lawned area
For more information contact Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 937045
