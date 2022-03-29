Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning Burton Green home set in one and half acres of land

A stunning home near Kenilworth that is set in around one and a half acres of land has been placed on the market.

The property in Burton Green has been listed for £1,100,000 with Boothroyd and Company.

Located north of Kenilworth the five bed property is set across two floors.

The ground floor features a lounge, sitting room/study, a dining room, a downstairs bathroom as well as a kitchen and breakfast room.

There is also a utility room and rear lobby area.

On the first floor there is a split level landing. The master bedroom features wardrobes, a balcony and an ensuite.

There are four further double bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

Outside there is a double garage, a circular front driveway and gardens that are mainly lawned area

For more information contact Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 937045

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/121266281#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Birchwood in Burton Green Inside the five-bed property Photo: Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo Sales

2. Birchwood in Burton Green The view from the lounge Photo: Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo Sales

3. Birchwood in Burton Green The dining room Photo: Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo Sales

4. Birchwood in Burton Green The kitchen area Photo: Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo Sales