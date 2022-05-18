Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning country home near Kenilworth that is both traditional and modern

A stunning country home near Kenilworth that is both tradition and modern has been placed on the market.

Located on Birmingham Road, the four-bed property has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents John Shepherd Collection.

The refurbished family home includes features such as exposed wooden beams as well as modern decorating.

On the ground floor there is a cloakroom/toilet as well as a games room – which is currently being used as a billiards room with a bar.

There is also an office as well as a lounge.

According to the estate agents, the kitchen/breakfast room has been updated in recent years and features a central island and breakfast bar. There are also two electric ovens with warming draw, a built-in dishwasher, wine fridge and American style fridge/freezer.

There is also a utility room off the kitchen.

From the kitchen there is access to a family room, which features a pitched roof and a glass feature wall.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms. The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes as well as a dressing area and an ensuite.

There are also two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms also has a built-in wardrobe and a Juliet balcony which overlooks the family room.

One of the other bedrooms is accessed by a secondary staircase off the hallway.

Outside the property there is a large lawned area, which is around one acre with a paddock.

There is also a water features as well as some gravel and patio areas of the garden.

There is also a detached double garage with a storage loft as well as a summer house/office which fully functional with water and electric. There is also a static two-bedroom home which was modernised in recent years.

The estate agents will be hosting a launch event for this property on May 21. This will be by appointment only.

For more information about the property call John Shepherd Collection on: 01564 655034

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123300938#/?channel=RES_BUY

