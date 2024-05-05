Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning loft in Leamington which is part of converted print works

A three-bedroom home which is part of a converted print works site in Leamington town centre has been put up for sale.

Known as Bedford Street Lofts, the property has been listed with a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

According to the estate agents, “the converted former print works, and first ever Real Tennis racket court, have many original features dating back to the late 1800s”.

The property is set across three levels with one being a basement.

The ground floor features a large open plan space with a kitchen, dining area and lounge.

Two of bedrooms are on the ground floor – both having ensuites and walk-in wardrobes.

On the first floor there is a third bedroom and ensuite.

There are also three outside areas.

