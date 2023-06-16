Register
The detached six-bed property. Photo by Boothroyd & CompanyThe detached six-bed property. Photo by Boothroyd & Company
Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning £1.45m home near Kenilworth

This gallery takes a look at a six-bed detached home set in 0.7 acres.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST

A stunning detached home near Kenilworth has been placed on the market.

The six-bed property, which is located between Kenilworth and Coventry, has been placed on the market for £1,450,000 with estate agents Boothroyd & Company.

The home is set across four floors – with one being a basement – and there are several reception rooms.

Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with the remaining two being on the second floor.

Two of the bedrooms have ensuites and the main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside the property there is a terrace and garden areas on three sides. The home is also set in 0.7 acres and there is a gated driveway.

For more information contact Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 351586

For more photos go to the listing on Rightmove at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134251214

The entranceway. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

1. Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth

One of the many reception rooms. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

2. Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth

One of the many reception rooms. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

3. Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth

The kitchen. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

4. Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth

