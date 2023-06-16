Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning £1.45m home near Kenilworth

This gallery takes a look at a six-bed detached home set in 0.7 acres.

A stunning detached home near Kenilworth has been placed on the market.

The six-bed property, which is located between Kenilworth and Coventry, has been placed on the market for £1,450,000 with estate agents Boothroyd & Company.

The home is set across four floors – with one being a basement – and there are several reception rooms.

Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with the remaining two being on the second floor.

Two of the bedrooms have ensuites and the main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside the property there is a terrace and garden areas on three sides. The home is also set in 0.7 acres and there is a gated driveway.

For more information contact Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 351586

For more photos go to the listing on Rightmove at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134251214

1 . Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth The entranceway. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

2 . Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth One of the many reception rooms. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

3 . Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth One of the many reception rooms. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

4 . Stoneleigh Road, near Kenilworth The kitchen. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company