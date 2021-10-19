Property focus: Here's a look inside this stunning £1.5million farmhouse dating back to the 1600s which is located in a village near Warwick

A home dating back to the 1600s with nearly two acres of land in a village near Warwick has been placed on the market.

Known as Seven Elms, the property is located in Wasperton.

It has been placed on the market for £1,500,000 with Knight Frank.

The site is made up of multiple buildings including the main farmhouse, a garden cottage, and outbuildings - one of which has an open plan studio on the first floor.

According to the estate agents, the property dates back to the 1600s and 'combines modern living with lovely traditional features and is ideal for family living'.

The property features exposed wall and ceiling timbers as well as lime stone and tiled floors.

The ground floor of the main farmhouse includes a study, a drawing room, a snug, downstairs toilets and a boot room, dining room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

The kitchen features doors opening onto the garden as well as integrated appliances including an American fridge/freezer with ice maker, Stoves Range cooker with induction hob, sink with boiling water tap, breakfast bar, gas hob and oven.

The first floor is accessed by either the original staircase with a guest bedroom off a half landing or an open staircase in the new wing and all bedrooms are accessible from either staircase.

Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor - including the master bedroom, which features an ensuite/dressing room and fitted wardrobes.

There is another bedroom on the floor also has an ensuite and there is an additional family bathroom.

On the second floor there are two further rooms, one with fitted wardrobes and exposed timbers, which also leads to a further bedroom.

The former chicken shed has been turned into a self-contained, single storey barn conversion which features a multi fuel stove, underfloor heating, a sitting room,a fully fitted kitchen area, bathroom and double bedroom.

The estate agents say the current owners run the chicken shed as a holiday let.

A green oak building, which houses a double carport and workshop/garage, features a studio above with a fitted kitchen, breakfast bar, seating area and shower room.

The gardens for the property, which are mainly lawn areas, also feature a selection of fruit trees and also run down to a brook.

For more information on the property contact Knight Frank on: 01789 611045

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/114960308#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Seven Elms in Wasperton has been placed on the market for 1,500,000 with Knight Frank. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. Seven Elms in Wasperton has been placed on the market for 1,500,000 with Knight Frank. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. The kitchen/breakfast area. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. The kitchen/breakfast area. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales