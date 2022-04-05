The six-bedroom home dates back to the Elizabethan period and is located opposite the town's iconic Lord Leycester Hospital

Property Focus: Here's your chance to own a piece of Warwick's history - with a Grade II listed Elizabethan era home in the heart of the town

This photo gallery is part of a regular column focusses on stunning houses for sale in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:50 pm

A Grade II Listed property in Warwick that is steeped in history has been placed on the market.

This impressive period home in High Street has been listed for £1,000,000 with Estate Agents Charles Rose.

The six-bed property is set over 4,000 square feet and dates back to the Elizabethan period. The home is also located opposite the town’s iconic Lord Leycester Hospital and overlooks the Westgate.

Speaking about the property, the Estate agents said: “Opportunities to own properties steeped in as much of Warwick's history as this are extremely rare, so interest has already been high.”

The ground floor features a sitting room, dining room, storage rooms, a kitchen and a study. There is also a downstairs shower room.

On the first floor there are six bedrooms and a further two bathrooms as well as a large storage area, known to the current owners as ’The Barn’.

There is also a one-bedroom annex, which is known as ’The Old Surgery', that also has a kitchen, bathroom and living room.

Outside the property there is a garden as well as off-street parking for two vehicles.

For more information about the property contact Charles Rose on: 01926 937128

To see more photos of the property go to: rightmove.co.uk/properties/121962548#/?channel=RES_BUY

