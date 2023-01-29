Property Focus: Historic Grade II listed barn in south Warwickshire goes on the market

This photo gallery takes a look at a Grade II listed property just outside Stratford, which is up for sale

A historic barn converted into a four-bedroomed residence in south Warwickshire has come onto the market.

The Grade II-listed property known as Wealden House off Banbury Road, near Stratford, dates back around 300 years and was converted in 1997.

The barn is part of a courtyard of eight properties within the estate of Croft Farm.

Lisa Smith, sales director at DM & Co. Homes, said: “Wealden House is a unique Grade II-listed home in a stunning rural location, and just a short drive from the highly desirable medieval market town of Stratford-upon-Avon.

“The property has exposed beams throughout its spacious rooms, while outside is a detached double garage and a garden with incredible views.”

On the ground floor there is a double-height reception hall which also leads to a galleried landing.

Off the reception hall, there is access to the study and dining room/sitting room as well as the kitchen.

There is also a bathroom, a utility room and a staircase to a double bedroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with one having an ensuite as well as another family bathroom.

Outside the property, there is parking outside the barn for two vehicles, and two more spaces in front of a double garage. The garage has stairs to a loft space.

The garden features countryside views as well patioed and lawned areas.

For viewings call: 01564 777 314 or by email [email protected]

More details about Wealden House can be viewed at: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/4-bed-for-sale-in-banbury-road-stratford-upon-avon/513137

