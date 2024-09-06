Property Focus: Historic pub near Southam - known by many for its amazing Portuguese food - goes on the market

The Butchers Arms, a 14th century pub in Priors Hardwick, has been listed for £815,000 with estate agents Sidney Phillips.

The pub was popular across the county and traded for years as a Portuguese restaurant under the ownership of Nuno and Allison, but they have stepped away from the business due to ill health.

Sidney Phillips said: “This centuries old property retains a huge amount of original character and charm.

“The business has operated primarily as a restaurant for a number of years and offers large trading areas with covers for approximately 100 over the four separate trading areas.

“These extensive premises also offer a former stable block which currently provides staff accommodation, but this could easily be converted into quality letting accommodation or for private occupation.”

For more information contact Sidney Phillips on: 01981 200261.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144971615

1 . Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick Inside the pub. Photo: Sidney Phillips

2 . Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick One of the dining areas. Photo: Sidney Phillips

3 . Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick The bar. Photo: Sidney Phillips