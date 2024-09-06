The pub has been listed with a freehold price of £815,000The pub has been listed with a freehold price of £815,000
The pub has been listed with a freehold price of £815,000

Property Focus: Historic pub near Southam - known by many for its amazing Portuguese food - goes on the market

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 12:31 BST
A historic village pub near Southam, known across Warwickshire for its amazing Portugese food, has been placed on the market.

The Butchers Arms, a 14th century pub in Priors Hardwick, has been listed for £815,000 with estate agents Sidney Phillips.

The pub was popular across the county and traded for years as a Portuguese restaurant under the ownership of Nuno and Allison, but they have stepped away from the business due to ill health.

Sidney Phillips said: “This centuries old property retains a huge amount of original character and charm.

“The business has operated primarily as a restaurant for a number of years and offers large trading areas with covers for approximately 100 over the four separate trading areas.

“These extensive premises also offer a former stable block which currently provides staff accommodation, but this could easily be converted into quality letting accommodation or for private occupation.”

For more information contact Sidney Phillips on: 01981 200261.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144971615

Inside the pub.

1. Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick

Inside the pub. Photo: Sidney Phillips

One of the dining areas.

2. Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick

One of the dining areas. Photo: Sidney Phillips

The bar.

3. Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick

The bar. Photo: Sidney Phillips

One of the seating areas.

4. Butchers Arms, Priors Hardwick

One of the seating areas. Photo: Sidney Phillips

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusPortugueseWarwickshireNuno
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice