The four-bed property has been listed for £1,500,000 with estate agents Boothroyd & Company.

According to the estate agents, the property was originally built in the 18th century and was one of the first properties in the UK to receive a Grade II listing by English Heritage in 1949.

Boothroyd & Company said that during the early years of the First World War it housed Belgian refugees. It then became part of Abbotsford School in the early 20th century and was still a school until around 2010.

It stood empty and fell into disrepair until 2016, when Castle Homes of Warwick, Warwick District Council, and Historic England teamed up for its restoration.

The property is set across four levels – with one being a basement.

On the ground floor, there is a sitting toom, kitchen/diner and utility room as well as a downstairs toilet.

The first floor features two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room – while the second floor houses the other two bedrooms and another shower room.

Outside, the walled garden features a patio and a lawn.

For more information contact Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 351 586.

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/167326799#

