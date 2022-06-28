Property Focus: Live out your Bridgerton fantasies in this multi-million pound period manor home near Warwick

A stunning period manor house near Warwick that comes with its own indoor pool, cinema room and nearly 16 acres of land has been placed on the market.

Sherbourne Manor, which is off Vicarage Lane in Sherbourne, has been placed on the market for £6,500,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The nine-bed property is a restored Grade II Listed Regency country manor set in acres of gardens and parkland and certainly channels the essence of period dramas with a modern twist.

It still retains many period features including; sash windows, timber and stone floors, wood panelling, cornicing, and high ceilings.

The ground floor of the property embraces both new and old in many of the rooms.

There is a drawing room, which overlooks the lake and dining room, which also features a ‘butler’s pantry’/service room.

From the hall there is also access to a cloakroom and stairs down to two cellars.

Moving further into the home there is a study and a library as well as an orangery opening into the gardens.

There is also a large kitchen that has access to the rear hall and a second kitchen serving the patio.

Through the second kitchen there is access to the cinema room, which also leads to the indoor pool and gym area.

On the first floor, there are five bedrooms – with the main bedroom featuring a dressing room and an ensuite. Three of the other bedrooms also have ensuites.

The additional four bedrooms for the property are split across various outbuildings – with one being a two-bed cottage.

There is also a converted stable block, which could also be turned into more bedrooms but it is currently used as office spaces, games rooms, another kitchen area, a laundry room and garage space.

Outside the property there is nearly 16 acres of land and Sherbourne Brook also winds through the grounds.

There is a lake, two greenhouses, a croquet lawn and a tennis court, with artificial turf and floodlights.

The estate agents also say there is scope for equestrian facilities in the grounds.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 937063

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124302968#/?channel=RES_BUY

