Property Focus: Look at this chalet style home next to Kenilworth Common

By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 16:27 BST
A chalet style property that is located next to Kenilworth Common has been put on the market.

The five-bed property, which is in Lower Ladyes Hills, has been listed for £795,000 with estate agents Julie Philpot.

The home is set across two floors, with the ground floor featuring a lounge and an open plan kitchen/diner.

Downstairs there are also three bedrooms – with one currently used as a study – as well as a bathroom.

Upstairs there are two more bedrooms – with both of them having ensuites.

The larger of the two bedrooms also benefits from a balcony and a larger dressing room/lounge area.

One of the first floor bedrooms also has a separate staircase – making it more self-contained.

The property also has wraparound gardens with lawn areas, a large paved patio as well as another paved patio with a pergola and shed.

For more information contact Julie Philpot on: 01926 895 926.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145551890

The kitchen/diner

1. Lower Ladyes Hills, Kenilworth

The kitchen/diner Photo: Julie Philpot

The lounge.

2. Lower Ladyes Hills, Kenilworth

The lounge. Photo: Julie Philpot

The lounge.

3. Lower Ladyes Hills, Kenilworth

The lounge. Photo: Julie Philpot

The room used as a study.

4. Lower Ladyes Hills, Kenilworth

The room used as a study. Photo: Julie Philpot

