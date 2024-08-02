Property Focus: Look at this chalet style home next to Kenilworth Common

The five-bed property, which is in Lower Ladyes Hills, has been listed for £795,000 with estate agents Julie Philpot.

The home is set across two floors, with the ground floor featuring a lounge and an open plan kitchen/diner.

Downstairs there are also three bedrooms – with one currently used as a study – as well as a bathroom.

Upstairs there are two more bedrooms – with both of them having ensuites.

The larger of the two bedrooms also benefits from a balcony and a larger dressing room/lounge area.

One of the first floor bedrooms also has a separate staircase – making it more self-contained.

The property also has wraparound gardens with lawn areas, a large paved patio as well as another paved patio with a pergola and shed.

