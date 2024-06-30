Property Focus: Look at this stunning barn conversion near Leamington with its own pool, bbq hut and woodland

Known as York Barn Manor, the property is located in Bubbenhall and dates from 1851.

The three storey home has been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,625,000 with Complete Estate Agents.

There are several reception rooms in the property as well as a games room, office and a large kitchen/diner.

The six bedrooms are split across two levels – along with four bathrooms.

York Barn Manor is also set in just over four acres of land, which includes a paddock and pond with jetty, gardens and a private woodland called Bluebell Wood.

Outside there is also a heated swimming pool, a barbecue log cabin with a log burner and seating areas as well as space for a hot tub.

1 . York Barn Manor, Bubbenhall The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,625,000.Photo: Complete Estate Agents

2 . York Barn Manor, Bubbenhall The kitchen/diner.Photo: Complete Estate Agents

3 . York Barn Manor, Bubbenhall One of the reception rooms.Photo: Complete Estate Agents