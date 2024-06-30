The heated swimming pool.The heated swimming pool.
Property Focus: Look at this stunning barn conversion near Leamington with its own pool, bbq hut and woodland

By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Jun 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 17:18 BST
A stunning barn conversion near Leamington with its own pool, barbecue hut and woodland has been put up for sale.

Known as York Barn Manor, the property is located in Bubbenhall and dates from 1851.

The three storey home has been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,625,000 with Complete Estate Agents.

There are several reception rooms in the property as well as a games room, office and a large kitchen/diner.

The six bedrooms are split across two levels – along with four bathrooms.

York Barn Manor is also set in just over four acres of land, which includes a paddock and pond with jetty, gardens and a private woodland called Bluebell Wood.

Outside there is also a heated swimming pool, a barbecue log cabin with a log burner and seating areas as well as space for a hot tub.

For more information contact Complete Estate Agents on: 01926 351 120.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149652146

The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,625,000.

The kitchen/diner.

One of the reception rooms.

One of the reception rooms.

