Property Focus: Look at this stunning £1m restored character property between Leamington and Rugby

The four-bed thatched roof home has been listed with a guide price of £1,000,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The property, which is located in Birdingbury, is set across three levels.

On the ground floor there is a lounge, featuring a log burner and wooden ceiling beams, a study and a kitchen/breakfast room.

The first floor featuring all of the bedrooms, with some also having wooden beams. There is also a family bathroom as well as an ensuite for the main bedroom.

On the second floor the roof/attic space has been converted into five rooms and a landing. Currently one room is being used as a gym area.

The property is set in 0.71 of an acre, which includes a front and rear garden as well as a paddock.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01788 223 216.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150640265

