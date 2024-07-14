Property Focus: Look inside this £1.25m renovated Grade II listed home in the heart of Warwick

The four-bed townhouse, which is in Jury Street, has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.
According to the estate agents, the building was previously a mixed use residential and commercial building that hosted a jewellers.
The property is set over four levels, with the lower ground floor currently used as a recreational space.
On the ground floor there is a sitting room, bathroom and an open plan kitchen diner which leads to a living room.
The first floor features two of the bedrooms – both with ensuites.
On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms as well as another bathroom.
Outside, there is a courtyard garden space and a garage.
For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.
