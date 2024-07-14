The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000.The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000.
The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000.

Property Focus: Look inside this £1.25m renovated Grade II listed home in the heart of Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 15:16 BST
A recently renovated Grade II listed home in the heart of Warwick has been put on the market.

The four-bed townhouse, which is in Jury Street, has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

According to the estate agents, the building was previously a mixed use residential and commercial building that hosted a jewellers.

The property is set over four levels, with the lower ground floor currently used as a recreational space.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, bathroom and an open plan kitchen diner which leads to a living room.

The first floor features two of the bedrooms – both with ensuites.

On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms as well as another bathroom.

Outside, there is a courtyard garden space and a garage.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150163226

The property has been recently renovated.

1. Jury Street in Warwick

The property has been recently renovated. Photo: Fine and Country

The entranceway.

2. Jury Street in Warwick

The entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country

The property has been listed for a guide price of £1,250,000.

3. Jury Street in Warwick

The property has been listed for a guide price of £1,250,000. Photo: Fine and Country

The four story townhouse has been renovated throughout.

4. Jury Street in Warwick

The four story townhouse has been renovated throughout. Photo: Fine and Country

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusGrade II
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice