Property Focus: Looking for a quirky home? Take a look at this stunning converted water tower in Kenilworth

Located in Tainters Hill, the property has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

According to the estate agents, the property was originally a windmill in the mid-18th century and converted to a water tower in 1885 and is now a home.

The four-bed home is set over six levels.

The ground floor features a drawing room leading to a patio, a home office/dining room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor, there is the main bedroom and en suite shower room as well as access to a terrace.

The remaining three bedrooms are spread over the second, fourth and fifth floor and there is a family bathroom on the second floor.

Outside there is a garden and a double garage.

The kitchen.

The kitchen.

The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000.

The living room.