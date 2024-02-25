Property Focus: £875k home near Leamington with 'undisturbed rolling countryside views'

A detached countryside home between Leamington and Rugby has been placed up for sale.

The five-bed property in Weston Lane on the fringe of Bubbenhall has been listed with a guide price of £875,000 with estate agents Wiglesworth.

Describing the property, the agents said: “This well presented and spacious detached home is located in this lovely rural position on the fringe of Bubbenhall affording some undisturbed rolling countryside views.

The ground floor features a large sitting room leading to a garden room, a separate dining room, study and a ‘farmhouse’ kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor, the main bedroom has an ensuite and there is an additional family bathroom.

Outside, there is a big front garden as well as a larger rear garden with a patio area and a large lawn.

For more information call Wiglesworth on: 01926 888998

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144997352

1 . Weston Lane, Bubbenhall The 'farmhouse' style kitchen. Photo: Wiglesworth

2 . Weston Lane, Bubbenhall The sitting room, which leads to the garden room. Photo: Wiglesworth

3 . Weston Lane, Bubbenhall The garden room. Photo: Wiglesworth