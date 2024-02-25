Register
Property Focus: £875k home near Leamington with 'undisturbed rolling countryside views'

This photo gallery looks at the five bed home with two large garden areas.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 15:50 GMT

A detached countryside home between Leamington and Rugby has been placed up for sale.

The five-bed property in Weston Lane on the fringe of Bubbenhall has been listed with a guide price of £875,000 with estate agents Wiglesworth.

Describing the property, the agents said: “This well presented and spacious detached home is located in this lovely rural position on the fringe of Bubbenhall affording some undisturbed rolling countryside views.

The ground floor features a large sitting room leading to a garden room, a separate dining room, study and a ‘farmhouse’ kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor, the main bedroom has an ensuite and there is an additional family bathroom.

Outside, there is a big front garden as well as a larger rear garden with a patio area and a large lawn.

For more information call Wiglesworth on: 01926 888998

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144997352

The 'farmhouse' style kitchen.

The sitting room, which leads to the garden room.

The garden room.

One of the reception rooms.

