Property Focus: Second chance to live surrounded by history in the Compton Verney estate

Last year, the Grade II listed property 1 The Coach House, which is based in the grounds of Compton Verney, was put up for sale.

Now nearly a year on, 2 The Coach House, has been put up on the market with the same estate agents as the first property, Fisher German, with a guide price of £750,000.

Steeped in history, The Coach House was originally used as the stabling for Compton Verney before being converted for residential use in 1984.

The Grade II listed, three-storey home features five bedrooms (with a snug that could be used as a sixth), and is surrounded by 120 acres of Warwickshire parkland and has views across the estate, including the grounds and lakes laid out by rA stunning Grade II* listed five/six-bedroom home formed from part of the Coach House to the Compton Verney country mansion. Benefitting from views across the estate including the grounds and lakes laid out by ‘Capability Brown’.

The ground floor features high ceilings and sash windows as well as a kitchen, utility and a large lounge.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms – one being an ensuite.

The second floor has the fifth bedroom, a bathroom and the snug, which could be a sixth bedroom.

Outside there is a front garden and a private walled garden and two garages.

For more information go to: https://www.fishergerman.co.uk/residential-property-sales/house-for-sale-in-compton-verney-warwickshire-cv35/47326

1 . 2 The Coach House, Compton Verney The property has been listed with a guide price of £750,000. Photo: Fisher German

2 . 2 The Coach House, Compton Verney The kitchen. Photo: Fisher German

3 . 2 The Coach House, Compton Verney The kitchen. Photo: Fisher German