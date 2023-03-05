Property Focus: See inside £1.25m refurbished Victorian town house near Leamington town centre

This photo gallery takes a look at a Victorian town house just a short walk away from the town centre

A refurbished Victorian town house which is just a stone’s throw away from Leamington town centre has been placed on the market.

The five bed property, which is located in Heath Terrace, has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The estate agents describe the property as being ‘tastefully refurbished to a high standard’ and features bay windows on the front.

It is set over four floors – with one of the bedrooms and a ‘snug’ being on the lower ground floor and the remaining four being spread across the first and second floors.

There are also three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

To the rear of the property there is a garage which adjoins the the back garden.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132123704#

1 . Heath Terrace, Leamington The entranceway. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales

2 . Heath Terrace, Leamington The open plane kitchen and dining area. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales

3 . Heath Terrace, Leamington The end section of the kitchen/dining area which overlooks the garden. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales

4 . Heath Terrace, Leamington The five-bed property is set across four floors. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales