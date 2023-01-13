Property Focus: See inside this stunning period townhouse in the heart of Warwick

This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning period property in the heart of Warwick, which is up for sale

A stunning period townhouse in the heart of Warwick with views of the town’s iconic church has been placed on the market.

The five-bed home, located at 4 Northgate Street, has been listed with estate agents Fine and Country, which describes the property as being ‘in a highly desirable location’.

The period property has been placed on the market for £1,600,000.

It is set over four floors – with one being a basement, which is said to be ideal for storage or utilities.

The ground floor features a sitting room and a living room as well as a toilet, utility room and kitchen. The kitchen also provides access to the to the patio and garden area.

Three out of the five bedrooms are located on the first floor – with the main bedroom featuring an ensuite. There is also an additional family bathroom.

On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms with another bathroom and a storage area.

The rear garden area for the property also features the backdrop of St Mary’s Church.

According to the estate agents, the home has ‘scope to extend the kitchen dining room into a larger living space to the side but still retaining a patio and lawned area’.

The garden area will also lead to two parking spaces as well as a bin storage area.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/125625248#/

1. 4 Northgate Street, Warwick The entranceway and hallway inside the period home. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. 4 Northgate Street, Warwick The hallway showing doors to the sitting room and living room. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. 4 Northgate Street, Warwick 4 Northgate Street is located in the heart of Warwick. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. 4 Northgate Street, Warwick The five-bed period townhouse has been listed on the market for £1,600,000. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Photo by Fine and Country Photo Sales