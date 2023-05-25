Property focus: six-bedroom Victorian town house in Kenilworth has a cinema room

The property, called Abbey House in Station Road, is on the market for offers over £1.35 million

Modern technology and historical architecture are combined in this six-bedroom Victorian town house in Kenilworth which has a cinema room.

The property, called Abbey House in Station Road, is on the market with Estate Agent Purple Bricks for offers over £1,350,000.

Over its four floors it has an open plan living/dining/kitchen area, three reception rooms, six double bedrooms including a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite bathroom, a south facing courtyard garden and solar panels generating an annual income of about £2,000.

The cinema room could also be used as bedroom and it has its own en-suite bathroom.

Abbey House is also in a prime central location in Kenilworth within walking distance of the town centre and railway station.

For more information about the property or to book a viewing with Purple Bricks visit https://shorturl.at/gIKN2

