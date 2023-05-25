Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Abbey House in Kenilworth.Abbey House in Kenilworth.
Abbey House in Kenilworth.

Property focus: six-bedroom Victorian town house in Kenilworth has a cinema room

The property, called Abbey House in Station Road, is on the market for offers over £1.35 million
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th May 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:33 BST

Modern technology and historical architecture are combined in this six-bedroom Victorian town house in Kenilworth which has a cinema room.

The property, called Abbey House in Station Road, is on the market with Estate Agent Purple Bricks for offers over £1,350,000.

Over its four floors it has an open plan living/dining/kitchen area, three reception rooms, six double bedrooms including a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite bathroom, a south facing courtyard garden and solar panels generating an annual income of about £2,000.

The cinema room could also be used as bedroom and it has its own en-suite bathroom.

Abbey House is also in a prime central location in Kenilworth within walking distance of the town centre and railway station.

For more information about the property or to book a viewing with Purple Bricks visit https://shorturl.at/gIKN2

The cinema room at Abbey House in Kenilworth.

1. Abbey House in Kenilworth

The cinema room at Abbey House in Kenilworth. Photo: Purple Bricks

Abbey House in Kenilworth.

2. Abbey House in Kenilworth.

Abbey House in Kenilworth. Photo: Purple Bricks

Abbey House in Kenilworth.

3. Abbey House in Kenilworth.

Abbey House in Kenilworth. Photo: Purple Bricks

Abbey House in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Purple Bricks

4. Abbey House in Kenilworth

Abbey House in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Purple Bricks Photo: Purple Bricks

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Property FocusVictorianStation Road