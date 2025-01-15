Property focus: Smart corner plot home in Rugby has been vastly improved

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 14:56 BST
This well-presented property in Rugby has been vastly improved by its current owners.

The home, in Moors Lane, Houlton, is on the market through Guild House estate agents in Rugby for £675,000.

Occupying a corner plot with a double garage, the property has five/six bedrooms and parking for six cars on the driveway.

The property is the Moreton design by David Wilson Homes and has been greatly improved by the owners who have added extra after-market features such as solar panels, Karndean flooring and fitted wardrobes.

It benefits from eight years remaining NHBC warranty.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672 or (01788) 577218.

An outside view of the home.

1. Moors Lane, Houlton

An outside view of the home. Photo: Guild House estate agents

The kitchen.

2. Moors Lane, Houlton

The kitchen. Photo: Guild House estate agents

Can you see yourself in this garden during the warm summer months?

3. Moors Lane, Houlton

Can you see yourself in this garden during the warm summer months? Photo: Guild House estate agents

Well-presented throughout.

4. Moors Lane, Houlton

Well-presented throughout. Photo: Guild House estate agents

Related topics:Property FocusRugbyHoultonDavid Wilson Homes
