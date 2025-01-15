Property focus: Smart corner plot home in Rugby has been vastly improved

The home, in Moors Lane, Houlton, is on the market through Guild House estate agents in Rugby for £675,000.

Occupying a corner plot with a double garage, the property has five/six bedrooms and parking for six cars on the driveway.

The property is the Moreton design by David Wilson Homes and has been greatly improved by the owners who have added extra after-market features such as solar panels, Karndean flooring and fitted wardrobes.

It benefits from eight years remaining NHBC warranty.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House Estate Agents on 07973 687672 or (01788) 577218.

1 . Moors Lane, Houlton An outside view of the home. Photo: Guild House estate agents

2 . Moors Lane, Houlton The kitchen. Photo: Guild House estate agents

3 . Moors Lane, Houlton Can you see yourself in this garden during the warm summer months? Photo: Guild House estate agents