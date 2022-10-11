Property focus: South Warwickshire house listed for more than £1 million boasts seven bedrooms and a hot tub with room for 18

This seven-bedroom family home in South Warwickshire has been listed for offers over £1 million with one of its stand-out features being a hot tub with room for 18 people.

Leamington-based Newman Property Experts is showcasing the family house in Ingon Lane, Stratford-upon-avon, on its website.

Newman has said that the property, which “sits proudly on August Hill, with incredible panoramic views of the surrounding countryside”, not only makes “an excellent family home”, but also “an incredible short-term rental investment, perfect for large family celebrations, weddings, hen or stag weekends, or a peaceful rural getaway”.

The property was originally built in the 1930s as a 3 bedroom home and in 1960 it was featured in Good Housekeeping magazine.

Since then, the property has been extended and renovated to an incredibly high standard throughout

For more information including a virtual and video tour visit https://bit.ly/3fVVDGT

1. Ingon Lane Ingon Lane. Photo courtesy of Newman Property Experts. Photo: Newman Property Experts Photo Sales

