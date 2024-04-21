The property has a guide price of £875,000.The property has a guide price of £875,000.
Property Focus: Stunning barn conversion near Hunningham with its own pond and countryside views

This photo gallery looks at the property set in the countryside.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST

A stunning barn conversion near Hunningham with its own pond and countryside views has been put up for sale.

The three-bed property, which is located in Long Itchington Road‚ has been listed with a guide price of £875,000 with estate agents Yopa.

The property is set over two levels – with the ground floor featuring a kitchen, lounge, one of the three bedrooms and a bathroom.

On the first floor there is a mezzanine level over the lounge area as well as access to the remaining bedrooms as well as another bathroom.

According to the estate agents, the second reception room on the mezzanine level could also be converted into another bedroom.

Outside the property there is a garden area as well as a veranda and a pond.

For more information contact Yopa on: 0333 305 0202 or go to: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/385347#

The lounge.

Long Itchington Road‚ near Hunningham

The lounge. Photo: Yopa

The lounge.

Long Itchington Road‚ near Hunningham

The lounge. Photo: Yopa

The kitchen.

Long Itchington Road‚ near Hunningham

The kitchen. Photo: Yopa

One of the bedrooms.

Long Itchington Road‚ near Hunningham

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Yopa

