Property Focus: Stunning barn conversion near Hunningham with its own pond and countryside views

A stunning barn conversion near Hunningham with its own pond and countryside views has been put up for sale.

The three-bed property, which is located in Long Itchington Road‚ has been listed with a guide price of £875,000 with estate agents Yopa.

The property is set over two levels – with the ground floor featuring a kitchen, lounge, one of the three bedrooms and a bathroom.

On the first floor there is a mezzanine level over the lounge area as well as access to the remaining bedrooms as well as another bathroom.

According to the estate agents, the second reception room on the mezzanine level could also be converted into another bedroom.

Outside the property there is a garden area as well as a veranda and a pond.

For more information contact Yopa on: 0333 305 0202 or go to: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/385347#

The lounge.

The lounge.

The kitchen.

One of the bedrooms.