Property Focus: Stunning period country home near Leamington featuring a water tower and its own tennis courts

A stunning country home situated near Leamington that is believed to originally form part of the Compton Verney estate has been put on the market.

The five-bed property has been placed on the market for £1,500,000 with estate agents ehB.

The period home is located on Lighthorne Rough - a former small country estate located approximately half a mile to the east of the Fosse Way next to the villages of Moreton Morrell and Lighthorne.

According to the agents the property is believed to originally form part of the Compton Verney estate, subsequently part of Lighthorne Rough.

The barn constructed of mellow stone and a tiled roof is believed to have been originally converted from a ball room and stables in the mid 1970s retaining the original water tower feature.

The agents say the current owners have modernised the property while sympathetically retaining much of the property's original character features including exposed stone walls, inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams.

The ground floor of the property is made up of a lounge, a family room, a cloakroom, boot room, a utility room and a kitchen and living area.

In the kitchen there is an island unit, a Bosch oven and combination oven, an American style fridge, an Aga range, and a built-in dishwasher.

The ground floor also features two bedrooms - one with an en suite. There is also another bathroom.

The boot room has access to the water tower, which the agents say could be adapted.

On the first floor there are two more bedrooms - the master bedroom features a bathroom/dressing room.

There is also another dressing room and another bathroom.

There is also a second staircase on this level which leads to a study and the fifth bedroom.

Outside the property there are extensive views over open countryside as well as landscaped gardens which are believed to be over an acre, which includes lawns, kitchen gardens and a hard tennis court with a summer house/changing room.

There are also three garages on the property.

For more information contact ehB on: 01920 750015

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/117895952#/?channel=RES_BUY

