Property Focus: Stunning Tudor style home in Stoneleigh with its own library and secret gardens

A stunning Tudor style home in Stoneleigh that also has eight acres of land has been put up for sale.

Known as Thomas de Pypes Mill, the six-bed property has been listed with a guide price of £1,800,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

According to the estate agents, Thomas de Pypes Mill was named after the Abbott of Stoneleigh Abbey and originally dates from the 16th century being extended in the 1970s in Tudor style.

They also added that the property is also not Grade II listed so any further modernisation or changes will not need listed or heritage consent.

Inside the property also has many historic links and features including the entrance hall, which was modelled on the porch to Shakespeare’s house in Stratford and a feature Victorian wrought iron railing staircase which was reclaimed from the original Birmingham City Library.

The ground floor features several reception rooms as well as a large kitchen, butler’s pantry, games room and a conservatory.

On the first floor there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms – with one featuring a sauna – and there is also a library.

Outside, the current owners have turn two acres of land into landscaped gardens including lawns, hedges, secret gardens complete with obelisk and chessboard, walled vegetable garden with greenhouse, and seating area overlooking Finham brook.

There is also a four-acre paddock and two acres woodland with the property located across the road.

