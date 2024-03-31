This 16th century property has been listed with a guide price of £1,800,000.This 16th century property has been listed with a guide price of £1,800,000.
Property Focus: Stunning Tudor style home in Stoneleigh with its own library and secret gardens

This photo gallery looks at the home of which part of it dates back to the 16th century.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 10:02 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 10:18 BST

A stunning Tudor style home in Stoneleigh that also has eight acres of land has been put up for sale.

Known as Thomas de Pypes Mill, the six-bed property has been listed with a guide price of £1,800,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

According to the estate agents, Thomas de Pypes Mill was named after the Abbott of Stoneleigh Abbey and originally dates from the 16th century being extended in the 1970s in Tudor style.

They also added that the property is also not Grade II listed so any further modernisation or changes will not need listed or heritage consent.

Inside the property also has many historic links and features including the entrance hall, which was modelled on the porch to Shakespeare’s house in Stratford and a feature Victorian wrought iron railing staircase which was reclaimed from the original Birmingham City Library.

The ground floor features several reception rooms as well as a large kitchen, butler’s pantry, games room and a conservatory.

On the first floor there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms – with one featuring a sauna – and there is also a library.

Outside, the current owners have turn two acres of land into landscaped gardens including lawns, hedges, secret gardens complete with obelisk and chessboard, walled vegetable garden with greenhouse, and seating area overlooking Finham brook.

There is also a four-acre paddock and two acres woodland with the property located across the road.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 455950

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146257811

