Property Focus: Take a look a this £1.2M 'hidden gem' barn conversion near Leamington

Known as Wiggerland Wood Stud, the property is located off Banbury Road in Bishops Tachbrook and has been listed for £1,200,000 with estate agents Sheldon Bosley Knight.

The estate agents have described the property as a “rare equestrian lifestyle haven”.

They added: “Set within approximately 23 acres of stunning private grounds, Wiggerland Wood Stud is a hidden gem offering a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Perfect for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking the ultimate countryside retreat...”

The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring a large reception hall, a kitchen/diner and a living room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a walled garden, a terrace as well as several outbuildings, stables, paddocks and a manege.

For more information contact Sheldon Bosley Knight on: 01789 335 854.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165341471#

1 . Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook The reception hall. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

2 . Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook The kitchen/dining room. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

3 . Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook The kitchen/dining room. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight