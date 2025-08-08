The property has been listed for £1,200,000.placeholder image
Property Focus: Take a look a this £1.2M 'hidden gem' barn conversion near Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th Aug 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 16:14 BST
A four-bed barn conversion near Leamington that’s been described as an ‘equestrian lifestyle haven’ has been put up for sale.

Known as Wiggerland Wood Stud, the property is located off Banbury Road in Bishops Tachbrook and has been listed for £1,200,000 with estate agents Sheldon Bosley Knight.

The estate agents have described the property as a “rare equestrian lifestyle haven”.

They added: “Set within approximately 23 acres of stunning private grounds, Wiggerland Wood Stud is a hidden gem offering a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Perfect for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking the ultimate countryside retreat...”

The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring a large reception hall, a kitchen/diner and a living room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a walled garden, a terrace as well as several outbuildings, stables, paddocks and a manege.

For more information contact Sheldon Bosley Knight on: 01789 335 854.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165341471#

The reception hall.

1. Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook

The reception hall. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

The kitchen/dining room.

2. Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook

The kitchen/dining room. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

The kitchen/dining room.

3. Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook

The kitchen/dining room. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

The living room.

4. Wiggerland Wood Stud, Banbury Road, Bishops Tachbrook

The living room. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

