Property Focus: Take a look at a Grade II Listed character cottage near Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 17:17 BST
A Grade II Listed character cottage in a village near Leamington has been put on the market.

The three-bed property, which is in The Square in Long Itchington, has been listed with a guide price of £900,000 with estate agents Inside Homes.

This listing consists of the main house, which is set across two levels, as well as a separate annexe.

On the ground floor of the main house, there is a reception room, a lounge and downstairs bathroom, as well as an open plan kitchen/dining area.

Off the kitchen there is also a pantry and a boot room.

The second floor features three bedrooms – with one having an ensuite.

The annexe features a lounge and kitchenette, bathroom and a mezzanine bedroom.

Outside, the garden features large lawned areas, a pond as well as patio areas. It also features views of the village’s church.

For more information call Inside Homes on: 01926 895 476.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163812704#

The reception room.

1. The Square, Long Itchington

The reception room. Photo: Inside Homes

The lounge.

2. The Square, Long Itchington

The lounge. Photo: Inside Homes

The kitchen leading to the dining area.

3. The Square, Long Itchington

The kitchen leading to the dining area. Photo: Inside Homes

The kitchen.

4. The Square, Long Itchington

The kitchen. Photo: Inside Homes

