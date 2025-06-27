Property Focus: Take a look at a Grade II Listed character cottage near Leamington

The three-bed property, which is in The Square in Long Itchington, has been listed with a guide price of £900,000 with estate agents Inside Homes.
This listing consists of the main house, which is set across two levels, as well as a separate annexe.
On the ground floor of the main house, there is a reception room, a lounge and downstairs bathroom, as well as an open plan kitchen/dining area.
Off the kitchen there is also a pantry and a boot room.
The second floor features three bedrooms – with one having an ensuite.
The annexe features a lounge and kitchenette, bathroom and a mezzanine bedroom.
Outside, the garden features large lawned areas, a pond as well as patio areas. It also features views of the village’s church.
For more information call Inside Homes on: 01926 895 476.
