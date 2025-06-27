Property Focus: Take a look at a Grade II Listed character cottage near Leamington

The three-bed property, which is in The Square in Long Itchington, has been listed with a guide price of £900,000 with estate agents Inside Homes.

This listing consists of the main house, which is set across two levels, as well as a separate annexe.

On the ground floor of the main house, there is a reception room, a lounge and downstairs bathroom, as well as an open plan kitchen/dining area.

Off the kitchen there is also a pantry and a boot room.

The second floor features three bedrooms – with one having an ensuite.

The annexe features a lounge and kitchenette, bathroom and a mezzanine bedroom.

Outside, the garden features large lawned areas, a pond as well as patio areas. It also features views of the village’s church.

For more information call Inside Homes on: 01926 895 476.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163812704#

1 . The Square, Long Itchington The reception room. Photo: Inside Homes

2 . The Square, Long Itchington The lounge. Photo: Inside Homes

3 . The Square, Long Itchington The kitchen leading to the dining area. Photo: Inside Homes