Property Focus: Take a look at this 16th Century cottage with stunning views of Kenilworth Castle

A 16th Century Grade II listed cottage with views of Kenilworth Castle has been put up for sale.

The three-bed home, known as Tudor Cottage in Castle Green, has been listed for £820,000 with estate agents Julie Philpot.

It is located opposite Kenilworth Castle and the Elizabethan Gardens in the historic part of the town and is also within the Conservation area.

Featuring many original period features such as exposed beams, doors, oak floors and an ornamental stove in the lounge, the property is set over two floors.

The ground floor includes three reception rooms as well as a large kitchen diner.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms as well as two ensuites.

The garden area is 1/3 of an acre and includes courtyard areas and lawn.

For more information contact Julie Philpot on: 01926 257540

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143987807

