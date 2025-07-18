Property Focus: Take a look at this 300-year old property near Hatton with a hot tub and stables

The home in Mousley End has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “With generous gardens this stunning 300-year-old property combines history and charm with its traditional barn character and modern comforts.

"It provides the perfect environment for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking a spacious countryside lifestyle.”

The property is spit into two sections – the main house and a one-bedroom annex, known as Hay Barn.

Known as Grain Barn, the main house is set over two levels – with the ground floor featuring a large open plan kitchen/dining/living area as well as a sitting room and utility room.

The first floor features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room.

Outside, there are around six acres of grounds, which includes a covered area with a wood-fired hot tub.

There is also an outbuilding with six stables and a large storage area.

Hay Barn also has its own garden.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164542058#

