The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000.placeholder image
The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000.

Property Focus: Take a look at this 300-year old property near Hatton with a hot tub and stables

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:32 BST
A 300-year old property near Hatton with a hot tub and stables has been put on the market.

The home in Mousley End has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “With generous gardens this stunning 300-year-old property combines history and charm with its traditional barn character and modern comforts.

"It provides the perfect environment for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking a spacious countryside lifestyle.”

The property is spit into two sections – the main house and a one-bedroom annex, known as Hay Barn.

Known as Grain Barn, the main house is set over two levels – with the ground floor featuring a large open plan kitchen/dining/living area as well as a sitting room and utility room.

The first floor features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room.

Outside, there are around six acres of grounds, which includes a covered area with a wood-fired hot tub.

There is also an outbuilding with six stables and a large storage area.

Hay Barn also has its own garden.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164542058#

The open plan kitchen/living room/dining room.

1. Mousley End, Hatton

The open plan kitchen/living room/dining room. Photo: Fine and Country

The open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

2. Mousley End, Hatton

The open plan kitchen/living/dining room. Photo: Fine and Country

The kitchen area.

3. Mousley End, Hatton

The kitchen area. Photo: Fine and Country

The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000.

4. Mousley End, Hatton

The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,100,000. Photo: Fine and Country

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property Focus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice