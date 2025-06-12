Property Focus: Take a look at this charming Hillmorton home that used to be a pub

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST
This charming Hillmorton home is on the market through Guild House estate agents in Rugby with a guide price of £695,000.

Abbotts Inn, in High Street, sits on the village green.

This unique grade II listed property is full of character, charm and period features.

Dating back to the 18th century Abbotts Inn was a former public house, and over the years has become a spacious family home, offering three reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, six bedrooms and a study across three floors.

It also boasts a separate bungalow annexe with 2 bedrooms and a lovely mature garden and must be seen to be appreciated.

The main property is approx 3,200 sq ft set across three floors and offers spacious versatile family living.

It has the further potential to be renovated or restored to an incredible period home.

Coupled with its lovely south facing garden and a two bedroom self-contained annexe, it is a rare gem in the heart of a highly desirable village.

For more information, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House estate agents on 07973 687672, (01788) 577218, [email protected] www.guildhouseestateagents.co.uk

The home sits in the heart of Hillmorton.

1. High Street, Hillmorton

The home sits in the heart of Hillmorton. Photo: Guild House

An aerial view of the property.

2. High Street, Hillmorton

An aerial view of the property. Photo: Guild House

The kitchen.

3. High Street, Hillmorton

The kitchen. Photo: Guild House

The home is full of character.

4. High Street, Hillmorton

The home is full of character. Photo: Guild House

Follow us
