Property Focus: Take a look at this charming Hillmorton home that used to be a pub

Abbotts Inn, in High Street, sits on the village green.

This unique grade II listed property is full of character, charm and period features.

Dating back to the 18th century Abbotts Inn was a former public house, and over the years has become a spacious family home, offering three reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, six bedrooms and a study across three floors.

It also boasts a separate bungalow annexe with 2 bedrooms and a lovely mature garden and must be seen to be appreciated.

The main property is approx 3,200 sq ft set across three floors and offers spacious versatile family living.

It has the further potential to be renovated or restored to an incredible period home.

Coupled with its lovely south facing garden and a two bedroom self-contained annexe, it is a rare gem in the heart of a highly desirable village.

For more information, contact Lisa Curley at Guild House estate agents on 07973 687672, (01788) 577218, [email protected] www.guildhouseestateagents.co.uk

1 . High Street, Hillmorton The home sits in the heart of Hillmorton. Photo: Guild House

2 . High Street, Hillmorton An aerial view of the property. Photo: Guild House

3 . High Street, Hillmorton The kitchen. Photo: Guild House