Property Focus: Take a look at this converted 1900s gatehouse in Moreton Paddox

The five-bed property has been listed with a guide price of £1,695,000 with estate agents Hamptons.

Describing the house, the estate agents said: “Dating back to 1905, the property is the former gatehouse of Moreton Paddox House and was sympathetically converted in 2006 by A.C. Lloyd.”

The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, as well as a kitchen, dining room, study and laundry room.

The first floor features the five bedrooms – two with ensuites. There is also a roof terrace on this floor.

Outside, there are countryside views as well as a large garden areas.

The property also features a paddock, which is around five and a half acres, and includes a stable, field shelter and tack room.

