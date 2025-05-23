The property gas been listed with a guide price of £1,695,000.The property gas been listed with a guide price of £1,695,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this converted 1900s gatehouse in Moreton Paddox

By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:58 BST
A former gatehouse in Moreton Paddox that was converted into a home has been put up for sale.

The five-bed property has been listed with a guide price of £1,695,000 with estate agents Hamptons.

Describing the house, the estate agents said: “Dating back to 1905, the property is the former gatehouse of Moreton Paddox House and was sympathetically converted in 2006 by A.C. Lloyd.”

The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, as well as a kitchen, dining room, study and laundry room.

The first floor features the five bedrooms – two with ensuites. There is also a roof terrace on this floor.

Outside, there are countryside views as well as a large garden areas.

The property also features a paddock, which is around five and a half acres, and includes a stable, field shelter and tack room.

For more information contact Hamptons on: 01789 334 565.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/162081500#

The entranceway.

1. Moreton Paddox, near Warwick

The entranceway. Photo: Hamptons

One of the reception rooms.

2. Moreton Paddox, near Warwick

One of the reception rooms. Photo: Hamptons

The kitchen.

3. Moreton Paddox, near Warwick

The kitchen. Photo: Hamptons

The dining room.

4. Moreton Paddox, near Warwick

The dining room. Photo: Hamptons

