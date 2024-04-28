Property Focus: Take a look at this 'countryside mansion' in Lapworth with nearly seven acres of grounds

A stunning “countryside mansion” in Lapworth with nearly seven acres of grounds has been put up for sale.

The six-bedroomed home, known as Yew Tree Cottage, has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000 with DM & Co. Homes.

The property is near the National Trust’s restored 16th century Packwood House and has been described by the estate agents as “countryside mansion”.

The ground floor features a large kitchen, a snug, a dining room with wine store, as well as a lounge, garden room and games room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a balcony and ensuite and two bedrooms also have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.

There is also a two-storey annexe.

Yew Tree Cottage also has an indoor swimming pool with a sauna, nearly seven acres of land, a triple garage and an outbuilding.

For more photos go to: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/6-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-grove-lane-solihull/542696 or call 01564 777 314.

