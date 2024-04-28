The property has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000.The property has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this 'countryside mansion' in Lapworth with nearly seven acres of grounds

The photo gallery looks at the home is near the National Trust’s Packwood House.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 26th Apr 2024, 09:45 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 09:51 BST

A stunning “countryside mansion” in Lapworth with nearly seven acres of grounds has been put up for sale.

The six-bedroomed home, known as Yew Tree Cottage, has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000 with DM & Co. Homes.

The property is near the National Trust’s restored 16th century Packwood House and has been described by the estate agents as “countryside mansion”.

The ground floor features a large kitchen, a snug, a dining room with wine store, as well as a lounge, garden room and games room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a balcony and ensuite and two bedrooms also have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.

There is also a two-storey annexe.

Yew Tree Cottage also has an indoor swimming pool with a sauna, nearly seven acres of land, a triple garage and an outbuilding.

For more photos go to: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/6-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-grove-lane-solihull/542696 or call 01564 777 314.

