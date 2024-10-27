Property Focus: Take a look at this 'eco house' up for sale near Leamington

Maddison House, which is in Ivy Lane in Harbury, has been listed with a guide price of £925,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

Describing the property, the estate agent said: "Built in 2013 by the current owners, this exceptional property sits in a very private position, tucked out of sight yet nestled in the heart of the village.

"This incredible Eco-house, has been built to German standards. Fully insulated and benefitting from an Air Source Heat Pump, oak triple glazed windows, mechanical air ventilation and underfloor heating to help reduce running costs.”

The home features an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a study, utility room, four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and another bathroom.

Outside the garden features a lawn and a paved terrace as well as a timber double garage with a separate workshop.

For more information call Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146413733

1 . Ivy Lane, Harbury The property has been listed with a guide price of £925,000. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Ivy Lane, Harbury The hall. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . Ivy Lane, Harbury The open plan kitchen and living room area. Photo: Knight Frank