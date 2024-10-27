The property has been listed with a guide price of £925,000. .The property has been listed with a guide price of £925,000. .
Property Focus: Take a look at this 'eco house' up for sale near Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
An ‘eco house’ in a village near Leamington has been put on the market.

Maddison House, which is in Ivy Lane in Harbury, has been listed with a guide price of £925,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

Describing the property, the estate agent said: "Built in 2013 by the current owners, this exceptional property sits in a very private position, tucked out of sight yet nestled in the heart of the village.

"This incredible Eco-house, has been built to German standards. Fully insulated and benefitting from an Air Source Heat Pump, oak triple glazed windows, mechanical air ventilation and underfloor heating to help reduce running costs.”

The home features an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a study, utility room, four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and another bathroom.

Outside the garden features a lawn and a paved terrace as well as a timber double garage with a separate workshop.

For more information call Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146413733

The property has been listed with a guide price of £925,000.

1. Ivy Lane, Harbury

The property has been listed with a guide price of £925,000. Photo: Knight Frank

The hall.

2. Ivy Lane, Harbury

The hall. Photo: Knight Frank

The open plan kitchen and living room area.

3. Ivy Lane, Harbury

The open plan kitchen and living room area. Photo: Knight Frank

The living room area.

4. Ivy Lane, Harbury

The living room area. Photo: Knight Frank

Related topics:Property FocusLeamington
