Property Focus: Take a look at this former convent up for sale between Leamington and Rugby

The 19th century property, known as The Retreat on Coventry Road, has been listed for offers in the region of £700,000 with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

According to the agents, there is also planning consent to extend and alter the building, including dividing it into four flats.

David Penn, a partner with Bromwich Hardy, said the property was once part of St Mary’s Priory, founded in 1832 for French Benedictine nuns from Montargis, and included a school for the daughters of wealthy Catholic families.

In 1965, the nuns moved to a smaller convent and closed the school, which became Princethorpe College, and The Retreat building has more recently been used as a house of multiple occupation.

The property is still on the Princethorpe College site.

Mr Penn said: “The Retreat is an impressive freehold property in an attractive semi-rural location that extends to more than 5,896 sq ft on a site of 0.245 acres.

“The building, now vacant, has two substantial wings and an original access to the south, which has retained various period and religious features.

“Internally, there is an extensive hallway with grand staircase and its rooms are typically generous in size with high ceilings.

“There are currently two reception rooms downstairs, plus a dining room, kitchen, lobby, boot room, toilet, store, study, utility room and a small basement cellar, with six bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.”

