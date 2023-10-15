The photo gallery looks at the Grade II Listed property which was built in 1927.

A former gallery which as described as one of Leamington's "most desirable, stunning, and unique homes" has been placed on the market.

The Old Art Gallery in Avenue Road has been listed for £1,750,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

It was built in 1927 and is Grade II Listed.

In the listing, the estate agents described it as “an extremely rare opportunity to acquire one of Royal Leamington Spa’s most desirable, stunning, and unique homes.”

The three-bed property is set across three levels – with the first floor featuring two bedrooms accessed via spiral staircases.

On the ground floor there is the remaining bedroom as well as the main open plan area featuring the impressive central dome, the kitchen, living area and library.

There are also two outdoor spaces for the property.

For more information contact Fine and Country on 01926 895386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86389710

