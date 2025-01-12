The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000.The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II Farmhouse set in just over six acres land near Southam

By Kirstie Smith
Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 15:58 BST
A Grade II farmhouse that is set in 6.18 acres of land near Southam has been put up for sale.

Jephson Manor House is in Long Itchington and has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000 with estate agents Fisher German.

The property, is believed to date to the early/mid 18th century with many original period features and later additions.

According to the estate agents "Jephson Manor Farm has been in the same family ownership for many decades. It now requires some sympathetic updating and modernisation to create a fabulous rural family home.”

The ground floor features several reception rooms, a kitchen, conservatory, and utility room.

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor – along with bathrooms.

The second floor features several loft spaces.

Outside, there are countryside views, as well as 6.18 acres of land, which includes parkland and tennis courts.

For more information contact Fisher German call: 03301 658191.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/156636122#

Jephson Manor House, Long Itchington

Photo: Fisher German

The kitchen.

Jephson Manor House, Long Itchington

Photo: Fisher German

One of the many rooms.

Jephson Manor House, Long Itchington

Photo: Fisher German

Jephson Manor House, Long Itchington

Photo: Fisher German

