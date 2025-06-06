The garden.The garden.
Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 16:44 BST
A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse that is near Warwick’s iconic St Mary’s Church has been placed on the market.

The property, which is located in Church Street, has been listed with a guide price of £1,400,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The home is split into two separate buildings – the main home and a cottage.

Inside the main building, there are four levels – including a lower ground floor which features a study, cinema room and a utility.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, dining room and kitchen.

The first floor houses two of the bedrooms, with one currently used as another reception room.

Two more bedrooms with ensuites are located on the second floor.

The self-contained cottage features another two bedrooms as well as another kitchen and living room.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335 860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/162900644#

The entranceway, which opened into the sitting room.

1. Church Street, Warwick

The entranceway, which opened into the sitting room. Photo: Knight Frank

Stairs to the lower ground floor and the first floor.

2. Church Street, Warwick

Stairs to the lower ground floor and the first floor. Photo: Knight Frank

The kitchen.

3. Church Street, Warwick

The kitchen. Photo: Knight Frank

The kitchen, which leads to the back garden.

4. Church Street, Warwick

The kitchen, which leads to the back garden. Photo: Knight Frank

