Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Warwick

The property, which is located in Church Street, has been listed with a guide price of £1,400,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The home is split into two separate buildings – the main home and a cottage.

Inside the main building, there are four levels – including a lower ground floor which features a study, cinema room and a utility.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, dining room and kitchen.

The first floor houses two of the bedrooms, with one currently used as another reception room.

Two more bedrooms with ensuites are located on the second floor.

The self-contained cottage features another two bedrooms as well as another kitchen and living room.

