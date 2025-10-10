Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II listed home near Leamington with a preserved well in the garden

Phoenix House in High Street in Harbury has been listed for £874,000 with estate agents Connells.

The estate agents said: “Steeped in history and charm, Phoenix House dates back to around 1730 and was once a thriving butcher's shop.

"Converted in 1978 and recognised as a Grade II listed property in 1987, the home blends period character with versatile family living.”

The property is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring a family room, a lounge, a dining room and a kitchen.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and another bathroom.

The second floor features two more bedrooms.

Outside, there is a patio featuring a six-metre well preserved beneath reinforced glass, as well as a lawn. There is also an outbuilding.

An open house event is being held by Connells on Saturday October 18.

For more information call: 01926 293 011 or go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/168033209#/

1 . High Street, Harbury One of the reception rooms. Photo: Connells

2 . High Street, Harbury The kitchen. Photo: Connells

3 . High Street, Harbury The dining room. Photo: Connells