Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II listed home near Leamington with stunning views of Harbury Windmill

The six-bed property in Mill Street, Harbury has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The stone built Grade II listed home, which still has some character and original features, is set across four floors – including a basement.

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms as well as a modern kitchen.

The first floor features four of the bedrooms as well as two bathrooms.

The two remaining bedrooms are located on the second floor, which also has another bathroom.

Outside the property, there is a landscaped garden with a lawn as well as a patio area and it also features views of the Harbury Windmill.

