The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,150,000.

Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II Warwick property with a blue plaque commemorating a WW2 pilot

By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
A Grade II Listed character property in Warwick has been put on the market.

The five-bed property is located in Bridge End, which is one of the town’s popular and iconic streets.

On the outside of the property, there is also a blue plaque which commemorates Newell Orton, who was a pilot in the Second World War. The plaque also features in Warwick’s Blue Plaque Trail around the town.

The home is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring a lounge, dining room and kitchen.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

The second floor has another bedroom and two more attic rooms.

Outside the garden features a patio area and a lawn area.

For more information contact ehB Residential on: 01926 499540

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165601379#

The entrance way.

1. Bridge End, Warwick

The entrance way. Photo: ehB Residential

The sitting room.

2. Bridge End, Warwick

The sitting room. Photo: ehB Residential

The kitchen.

3. Bridge End, Warwick

The kitchen. Photo: ehB Residential

The kitchen.

4. Bridge End, Warwick

The kitchen. Photo: ehB Residential

