Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II Warwick property with a blue plaque commemorating a WW2 pilot

The five-bed property is located in Bridge End, which is one of the town’s popular and iconic streets.

The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,150,000 with estate agents ehB Residential.

On the outside of the property, there is also a blue plaque which commemorates Newell Orton, who was a pilot in the Second World War. The plaque also features in Warwick’s Blue Plaque Trail around the town.

The home is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring a lounge, dining room and kitchen.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

The second floor has another bedroom and two more attic rooms.

Outside the garden features a patio area and a lawn area.

