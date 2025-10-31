Property Focus: Take a look at this home in a 'prestigious' Warwick street with stunning views of the castle

The home is located in Bridge End, which estate agents Peter Clarke has described as “arguably one of the most prestigious addresses” in the town.

The five-bed property has been listed for offers over £850,000 and is set across three levels.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, which also has access to a conservatory and a dining room.

There is also a study, a kitchen/diner, featuring a serving hatch between the two areas, as well as a utility room and another conservatory.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and another bathroom.

The second floor features the fifth bedroom and a storage area.

Outside, there is a private courtyard garden and access to communal gardens at the front of the property.

