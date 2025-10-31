The property has been listed for offers over £850,000.placeholder image
Property Focus: Take a look at this home in a 'prestigious' Warwick street with stunning views of the castle

By Kirstie Smith
Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:25 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 16:53 GMT
A property in Warwick which has stunning views of Warwick Castle has been placed on the market.

The home is located in Bridge End, which estate agents Peter Clarke has described as “arguably one of the most prestigious addresses” in the town.

The five-bed property has been listed for offers over £850,000 and is set across three levels.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, which also has access to a conservatory and a dining room.

There is also a study, a kitchen/diner, featuring a serving hatch between the two areas, as well as a utility room and another conservatory.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and another bathroom.

The second floor features the fifth bedroom and a storage area.

Outside, there is a private courtyard garden and access to communal gardens at the front of the property.

For more information contact Peter Clarke on: 01926 351 130.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/168397742#

The home is a stone's throw away from Warwick Castle.

1. Bridge End, Warwick

The home is a stone's throw away from Warwick Castle. Photo: Peter Clarke

The sitting room.

2. Bridge End, Warwick

The sitting room. Photo: Peter Clarke

The conservatory.

3. Bridge End, Warwick

The conservatory. Photo: Peter Clarke

The dining room.

4. Bridge End, Warwick

The dining room. Photo: Peter Clarke

