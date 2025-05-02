The property has been listed for £1,475,000.The property has been listed for £1,475,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this modern home near Leamington up for sale for nearly £1.5m

By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd May 2025, 16:56 BST
A modern home set in more than half an acre of land has been put up for sale.

The property, which is located in Offchurch Lane in Radford Semele, has been listed for £1,475,000 with estate agents The Modern House.

It is set across three levels – with the lower ground floor featuring a bedroom, a utility room and access to the double garage.

On the ground floor, there is a living area which opens to the terrace, as well as a kitchen and dining area. There is also a study and a downstairs bathroom.

The second floor, there are two more bedrooms – both with balconies and ensuite bathrooms.

The home is set in around 0.75acres of land, which includes lawned areas, a private wooded area as well as a patio.

For more information about the property contact estate agents Modern House on: 020 3834 8558.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161331347#

The living room.

1. Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele

The living room. Photo: The Modern House

The kitchen/dining area.

2. Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele

The kitchen/dining area. Photo: The Modern House

The dining area.

3. Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele

The dining area. Photo: The Modern House

The kitchen.

4. Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele

The kitchen. Photo: The Modern House

