Property Focus: Take a look at this modern home near Leamington up for sale for nearly £1.5m

The property, which is located in Offchurch Lane in Radford Semele, has been listed for £1,475,000 with estate agents The Modern House.

It is set across three levels – with the lower ground floor featuring a bedroom, a utility room and access to the double garage.

On the ground floor, there is a living area which opens to the terrace, as well as a kitchen and dining area. There is also a study and a downstairs bathroom.

The second floor, there are two more bedrooms – both with balconies and ensuite bathrooms.

The home is set in around 0.75acres of land, which includes lawned areas, a private wooded area as well as a patio.

For more information about the property contact estate agents Modern House on: 020 3834 8558.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161331347#

1 . Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele The living room. Photo: The Modern House

2 . Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele The kitchen/dining area. Photo: The Modern House

3 . Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele The dining area. Photo: The Modern House