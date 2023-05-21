Register
The property is set in more than 11 acres. Photo by Fine and CountryThe property is set in more than 11 acres. Photo by Fine and Country
Property Focus: Take a look at this Moreton Morrell country home up for sale for nearly £3m

This photo gallery looks as the seven-bed property that comes set in more than 11 acres of land.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:50 BST

A seven-bed country home in Moreton Morrell has been placed on the market for nearly £3million.

The property, known as Manor Fields, has been listed for £2,895,000 estate agents Fine and Country.

The large home is set across two floors and also includes an annex.

On the ground floor there are many reception rooms as well as a study. There are also two bedrooms on this level.

The first floor features four bedrooms, with the main bedroom also leading to a dressing room and a bathroom.

An annex houses the garages, leisure space and a self-contained apartment, which is where the seventh bedroom is located.

The home is also set in more than 11 acres of land, including a vegetable garden, orchard, paddock and a tennis court.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134946200#

The entranceway. Photo by Fine and Country

Manor Fields, Moreton Morrell

The property has many reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country

Manor Fields, Moreton Morrell

One of the many reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country

Manor Fields, Moreton Morrell

The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo by Fine and Country

Manor Fields, Moreton Morrell

